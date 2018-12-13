JD unit, Watsons ties

JD Daojia, an online-to-offline retail platform under e-commerce company JD.com, announced that it has reached a strategic collaboration agreement with international health and beauty retailer Watsons to open an online Watsons store, JD Daojia told the Global Times on Thursday.



Watsons has 3,400 stores in the Chinese mainland, and a total of 1,200 stores in 48 major cities will have a presence on JD Daojia, the statement noted. The move signals the e-commerce platform's expansion into the cosmetics industry.





