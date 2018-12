China's fiscal expenditure in the first 11 months rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.However in November alone, government spending fell 0.8 percent year-on-year, compared with an 8.2 percent rise in October.China's fiscal revenue rose 6.5 percent in the January-November period, the ministry said on its website, while adding that for November it fell 5.4 percent year-on-year.