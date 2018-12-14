China faces more trade remedy investigations this year

Twenty-eight countries and regions have initiated 101 trade remedy investigations against Chinese products from January to November, up 38 percent from the same period of last year, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce
said Thursday.
The investigations were mainly initiated by the United States, India, Canada and Australia, involving a total of 32.4 billion US dollars, up 108 percent year on year, spokesperson Gao Feng said at a regular press conference.
In a break-down, there were 57 anti-dumping cases, 29 countervailing cases and 15 cases concerning safeguard measures. Sectors of iron and steel, chemicals and building materials were most affected.
Gao said China always maintained that trade remedy measures should be abstemiously used in line with the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to maintain the stability of trade and fair competition.
"China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of domestic industries under the WTO framework and in line with Chinese laws," he said.
"Meanwhile, China also hopes to enhance communication and coordination with other WTO members to prompt industrial cooperation, properly solve contradictions and differences through dialogs and consultation, jointly maintain free trade order and the multilateral trading system and boost the sustainable growth of the global economy and trade," he said.