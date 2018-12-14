S. Africa court orders former president Zuma to repay huge legal fee

Embattled former South African President Jacob Zuma is not entitled to state funding when defending his criminal prosecution and must start footing his own legal bills, said North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.



"The decisions taken by the Presidency and the State Attorney that the State would cover the legal costs that Mr Zuma incurred in his personal capacity in interlocutory and ancillary applications related to his criminal prosecution are reviewed and set aside," said Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba.



Ledwaba ordered that the State Attorney must determine the amount of money spent on Zuma's legal fees from 2005. It is estimated that the state has paid over R15 million (around 1 million US dollars) for Zuma's legal fees since 2005.



Judge Dunstan Mlambo says it is unfair that millions are being diverted from services in an effort to fund Zuma's criminal charges.



Zuma faces 16 charges including racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud emanating from a government arms deal in 1999.



In March this year, opposition parties, including the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters filed court papers seeking the court to review and set aside the state decision to fund Zuma's legal fees in his personal capacity.



Also on Thursday, the opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the court ruling that bars the state from funding former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees in his criminal defence litigation.



"Today the people of South Africa have achieved a great victory in the battle for accountability," DA leader Mmusi Maimane said.



The system of corruption where those who loot the state are then able to defend themselves using public money has been stopped today, said Maimane.



Meanwhile, the Center for Constitutional Rights said the judgment against Zuma confirms the constitutional principle of accountability.



This sends out a clear message to public officials that the state is not a cash cow to finance lavish criminal defence litigation, the center said.

