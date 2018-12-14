Jordan warns citizens against imitating "Yellow Vest" protests

Jordan on Thursday warned its citizens against holding copycat "Yellow Vest" protests in the kingdom, saying it is unacceptable.



Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Jumana Ghunaimat made the remarks during a press conference Thursday after some Jordanians held demonstration recently while putting on yellow vests to imitate the protesters in France.



The minister slammed the Jordanian opposition figures who are residing abroad for seeking to create chaos in Jordan.



Ghunaimat issued the warning in response to the calls on social media and by some parties in Jordan to hold protests against the government's economic policies and the recently-endorsed income tax law.



She urged all Jordanians to be vigilant and abide by the law, while expressing their views in a way guaranteed by law.



The minister noted that the Jordanian government is aware of the situation and concerns by citizens and is working to address the challenges faced by the kingdom.



She added that the government has held several meetings with many segments of the society to address the issues of concern by citizens.



Recently, French protesters worn reflective yellow vests during demonstration against the government's hike in fuel tax, turning the clothing into a symbol of street protest against the government.





