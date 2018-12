A weaver makes saree, a traditional women wear, on a traditional wooden hand weaving loom in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua)

A weaver makes saree, a traditional women wear, on a traditional wooden hand weaving loom in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua)

Weavers make saree, a traditional women wear, on traditional wooden hand weaving looms in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua)