Diver dressed as Santa Claus at Manila Ocean Park in the Philippines





A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume feeds fish at the Manila Ocean Park in Manila, the Philippines, Dec. 13, 2018. The Christmas-themed activity served as a celebration of the upcoming Christmas. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

