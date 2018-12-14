Highlights of Undergraduate Snow Sculpture Competition in NE China





A snow sculpture attends the 6th Undergraduate Snow Sculpture Competition of Heilongjiang Province at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 13, 2018. The four-day competition ended on Thursday with 35 teams taking part in the game. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

