China's industrial output up 5.4 pct in November

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.4 percent year on year in November, official data showed Friday.



The growth rate was 0.5 percentage points lower than that recorded in October, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).



On a monthly basis, the industrial output edged up 0.36 percent from October.



In the first 11 months, industrial output climbed 6.3 percent from one year earlier, with the pace of growth decelerating from 6.2 percent registered during the January-October period, according to the NBS.



Industrial output, officially called industrial value added, is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.9 million US dollars).



A breakdown of the data showed the production and supply of electricity, thermal power, gas, and water reported a year-on-year growth of 9.8 percent in Nov., the fastest among the three major sectors and accelerating three percentage points from October.



Manufacturing output rose 5.6 percent year on year, down from 6.1 percent in October, and output growth of the mining sector eased to 2.3 percent from 3.8 percent in October.



High-tech manufacturing and equipment production sectors maintained fast expansion, with their output increasing 11.8 percent and 8.3 percent respectively last month.

