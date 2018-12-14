Japanese company to launch satellite for creating artificial meteor shower

A Japanese space company said Thursday that it will launch a small satellite next month for creating an artificial meteor shower for the first time in the world.



The satellite, measuring about 60 cm in width, 80 cm in height and 65 kg in weight, is slated to be lifted to space from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 17 next year, according to Tokyo-based space company ALE Co.



The satellite will release into the space tiny metal balls with diameter of about one centimeter and the balls will descend into the atmosphere of the earth and burn out completely there to create a likeness to a meteor shower.



The artificial meteor shower would be seen over Hiroshima and its vicinity in western Japan in the spring of 2020, according to the company.



The artificial meteor shower project would help advancing scientific research on meteorites and meteors as well as providing joy to the people, said the company.

