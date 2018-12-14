European politicians could pin hopes on firewood over rejected Russian gas, says Moscow

Members of the European Parliament who reject Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline might have to pin their hopes on firewood or global warming, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.



The spokesperson told a news briefing that Europe has few choices if they oppose Nord Stream 2.



"In certain countries, nuclear power plants are being closed, and they also urge abandoning the Russian gas. Will they switch to firewood?" Zakharova said.



On Wednesday, the European Parliament passed by a majority of votes a resolution condemning the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as "a political project that poses a threat to European energy security" and calling for its cancellation.



Zakharova said that speaking against energy cooperation and its diversification is "simply insanity" for Europe, which needs energy.



She said that Russia is a reliable supplier and is ready to provide Europe with gas at reasonable prices.



Zakharova added that politics, not economic reasoning, is likely behind the European Parliament resolution.



The resolution followed a U.S. one passed Tuesday by the House of Representatives condemning the pipeline as a "drastic step backwards for European energy security and U.S. interests," and urging European governments to reject it.



Moscow is at odds with Washington over gas supplies to Europe. The United States insisted that its shipments of liquefied natural gas could reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fuel, while Russia held that its gas is cheaper.



The Nord Stream 2 is the second Russia-sponsored pipeline to supply gas to Europe via the Baltic seabed, bypassing Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other eastern European and Baltic countries.



The project is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019.

