Russia detains 7 suspected of raising money for terrorists

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained seven people suspected of raising money for terrorists, the Russian Investigative Committee said Thursday.



Since 2010, the detainees have transferred at least 38 million rubles (about 572,000 U.S. dollars) to accounts of persons with connection of international terrorist organizations, it said in a statement.



Bank cards, technical means of transmitting information, banned literature and other symbols of extremist nature were seized during searches in Moscow City, Moscow Region and the republics of Ingushetia, Chechnya and Dagestan in North Caucasus, it said.





