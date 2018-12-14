Pompeo hails Yemen peace talks after Senate rebukes US support for Saudi-led operation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday hailed the conclusion of Yemen peace talks in Sweden, saying it is "encouraging" and represents "a pivotal first step" towards ensuring peace in the country.



Pompeo tweeted that "encouraging news today from @OSE_Yemen consultations in Sweden. Negotiators made progress on a cease-fire and withdrawal of forces in Hudaydah."



"Peace is possible. Let's make this the start of a new chapter for #Yemen," he said.



In a separate statement issued by the State Department, Pompeo noted that "the United States commends participants from the Yemen consultations in Sweden for making progress on key initiatives, including a cease-fire and withdrawal of forces in Hudaydah, prisoner exchanges, and opening humanitarian corridors to the city of Taiz."



"Although many details remain subject to further discussion, these consultations between the Republic of Yemen Government and the Houthis marked a pivotal first step," he noted. "All parties have an opportunity to build upon this momentum and improve the lives of all Yemenis."



"Moving forward, all must continue to engage, de-escalate tensions, and cease ongoing hostilities. This is the best way to give these and future consultations a chance to succeed," added the top US diplomat.



"The work ahead will not be easy, but we have seen what many considered improbable begin to take shape. Peace is possible. The end of these consultations can be the beginning of a new chapter for Yemen," he said.



Earlier Thursday, the week-long Yemen peace talks concluded in Sweden after achieving constructive progress for future dialogues.



At a press conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Houthi rebel fighters and the government of Yemen have agreed on a partial cease-fire at Yemen's strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, paving way for the opening of humanitarian corridors.



The breakthroughs also included the deployment of neutral forces in Hodeidah following the withdrawal of the forces loyal to the warring factions.



The related parties have agreed to meet next time in late January.



Over the past days, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has engaged the two Yemeni warring parties in an intensive round of consultations outside Stockholm, the first such talks in years.



Yemen has been mired in a civil war since 2014 when the Houthi rebels overtook the capital Sanaa and toppled the government of President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.



The war has killed more than 10,000 people and created a serious humanitarian crisis.



The latest peace talks tackled a wide range of substantive issues, with an aim to put Yemen back on the path of peace, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.



Before Pompeo made the statement, the GOP-controlled US Senate voted to recommend ending US military assistance to the Saudi-led operation in Yemen, in unusual pushbacks against the Trump administration's dealing with the casualties in Yemen and the Saudi role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

