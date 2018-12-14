Chinese NPC delegation briefs French lawmakers on socio-economic achievements in Tibet

Losang Jamcan (3rd R), director of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Tibet Autonomous Region of China, holds talks with Catherine Dumas (2nd R), vice chairperson of the France-China Friendship Group at the French Senate, in Paris, France, on Dec. 12, 2018. A Tibet delegation of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, led by Losang Jamcan, who is also a member of the NPC Standing Committee, visited France on Dec. 9-13. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

A delegation of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) briefed French lawmakers and local officials on the great achievements in Tibet's economic and social development during a visit in France from Sunday to Thursday.The NPC delegation, led by Losang Jamcan, director of the Standing Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Regional People's Congress, met with French deputies and community leaders, as well as Tibetans in France.Since its peaceful liberation more than 60 years ago, Tibet has seen fundamental changes under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and has become more and more prosperous and open, Chinese lawmakers said during their talks in Paris with Buon Tan, president of the France-China Friendship Group of French National Assembly, and Dumas Catherine, vice-president of the France-China Group of the French Senate, as well as four other senators.Tibet has been part of China since ancient times, the Chinese delegation said, voicing the hope that various circles of the French society will recognize the ulterior motives of the Dalai Lama, who conspires to split China under the guise of religion.The delegation also expounded on China's regional autonomy of ethnic minorities as well as the history, religions and culture of Tibet.The France-China friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and many French politicians as well as the general public are curious about Tibet and expect more real voices from Tibet, said the French side, noting that the visit of the delegation will play a positive role in prompting the French society to know Tibet better.During their stay in the French city of Strasbourg, the Chinese lawmakers compared notes with Claudine Ganter, president of the International and Cross-Border Relations Commission of the Regional Council of Grand Est (Greater East) of France on cooperation in areas such as culture, tourism and human resources.