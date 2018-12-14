Red Notice fugitive returns to China

Another of China's most wanted graft fugitives returned to China Friday, according to an official source.



Jiang Lei, a former senior official of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers and the Automotive Industry Committee under the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, is suspected of embezzlement, said a statement by an office in charge of fugitives and asset recovery under the central anti-corruption coordination group.



He fled to New Zealand in April 2007.



A procuratorate in Beijing started investigating his case in May 2007 and issued an arrest warrant in June. He was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in July the same year.



Jiang is the 55th of China's top 100 fugitives listed on an Interpol Red Notice for international arrest who have returned to China.



The law enforcement authority of New Zealand has provided coordination in Jiang's case, the office statement said.



China in August issued an announcement urging suspects of duty-related crimes who have fled overseas to turn themselves in by the end of the year if they want leniency.

