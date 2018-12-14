Dazzling light poles crop up in Qinghai

Breathtaking light poles appear at Chaka Town, Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Northwest China's Qinghai Province, Dec. 13, 2018. Natural light poles can only be seen at nights during very cold weather (the temperature of -20 Celsius degrees or lower). (Photo provided to China News Service/Sun Si)

