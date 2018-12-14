New Badaling tunnel of Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail line cut through

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/14 13:58:09

Workers build the New Badaling tunnel of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail line in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2018. Workers have achieved a major breakthrough in the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed rail line project, after they dug through the New Badaling tunnel, a pivotal part along the line, on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)


 

Posted in: CHINA
