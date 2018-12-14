Poyang Lake sees flock of migratory birds overwintering

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/14 14:00:50

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows migrant birds at Duchang wetland of Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, saw a flock of migratory birds overwintering. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)


 

