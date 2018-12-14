Poyang Lake sees flock of migratory birds overwintering

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows migrant birds at Duchang wetland of Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, saw a flock of migratory birds overwintering. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows migrant birds at Duchang wetland of Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, saw a flock of migratory birds overwintering. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows migrant birds at Duchang wetland of Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, saw a flock of migratory birds overwintering. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows migrant birds at Duchang wetland of Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, saw a flock of migratory birds overwintering. (Xinhua/Fu Jianbin)