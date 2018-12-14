Scenery of bamboo forest after snowfall in Anhui

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/14 14:03:55

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows the bamboo forest after a snowfall at Foziling Township of Huoshan County in the Dabieshan Mountain region, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Cheng)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows the bamboo forest after a snowfall at Foziling Township of Huoshan County in the Dabieshan Mountain region, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Cheng)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows the bamboo forest after a snowfall at Foziling Township of Huoshan County in the Dabieshan Mountain region, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Cheng)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows the bamboo forest after a snowfall at Foziling Township of Huoshan County in the Dabieshan Mountain region, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Cheng)


 

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows the bamboo forest after a snowfall at Foziling Township of Huoshan County in the Dabieshan Mountain region, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Xu Cheng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus