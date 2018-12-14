Former Malaysian deputy PM Zahid faces another charge on criminal breach of trust

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was hit with an additional criminal breach of trust involving 10 million ringgit (2.39 million US dollars) on Friday.



Zahid is alleged to have loaned the money to a company from his family-run foundation Yayasan Akal Budi in 2015.



Zahid pleaded not guilty to the charge at a Kuala Lumpur court with the judge setting February next year for the case mention.



Zahid is already facing more than 40 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving over 114 million ringgit (27.26 million US dollars) over misuse of funds from the foundation including paying for credit card bills.

