Virgin Galactic's spaceplane successfully tests edge of space

US spaceflight company Virgin Galactic's spaceplane SpaceShipTwo successfully flew to suborbital space during a test flight on Thursday from Mojave in the western US state of California, reaching an altitude of 51.4 miles (82.7 km).



It was the first time for Virgin Galactic's crewed spaceplane to reach above 50 miles (80 km), which is sometimes said to be the boundary of space.



The mission was also Virgin Galactic's fourth powered test flight of VSS Unity, the second SpaceShipTwo system spaceplane designed for space tourism.



The success brought the company, founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, one step closer to realize its dreams of space tourism and research flights.



"Not only is this the first human spaceflight to be launched from American soil since the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011, but the very first time that a crewed vehicle built for commercial, passenger service, has reached space," said the company in a statement,



History has been made and a long-anticipated dream realized as VSS Unity, landed from her maiden spaceflight, it said.



According to the private company, the spaceflight, which was witnessed by a large crowd of staff and their families, as well as special guests and media, saw a 60 second planned rocket motor burn which propelled VSS Unity to almost three times the speed of sound and to an apogee of 51.4 miles (82.7 km).



As VSS Unity coasted upwards through the black sky and into space, Virgin Galactic Mission Control confirmed the news and congratulated the two astronaut pilots: "Unity, Welcome to Space."



After a Mach 2.5 supersonic re-entry into the atmosphere, the two pilots, Mark "Forger" Stucky and Frederick "CJ" Sturckow, guided the spaceship down to a smooth runway landing and an emotional homecoming welcome.



"Many of you will know how important the dream of space travel is to me personally. Ever since I watched the moon landings as a child I have looked up to the skies with wonder. We started Virgin nearly 50 years ago dreaming big and loving a challenge," said Branson in a statement.



"Today, as I stood among a truly remarkable group of people with our eyes on the stars, we saw our biggest dream and our toughest challenge to date fulfilled. It was an indescribable feeling: joy, relief, exhilaration and anticipation for what is yet to come," he added.



"What we witnessed today is more compelling evidence that commercial space is set to become one of the twenty-first century's defining industries. Reusable vehicles built and operated by private companies are about to transform our business and personal lives in ways which are as yet hard to imagine," said George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic.



He noted that new enterprises are being created which will become hugely valuable, while enabling humanity to better manage some of its greatest future challenges.



Both the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) congratulated Virgin Galactic after its successful test flight.



A FAA statement from Assistant Administrator for Policy, International Affairs and Environment, Bailey Edwards, called it a "milestone flight."



NASA congratulated the company on SpaceShipTwo successfully flying to suborbital space with four NASA-supported technology experiments onboard.



"With a good rocket motor burn, the mission went beyond the 50-mile altitude target," tweeted NASA.



Virgin Galactic's reusable SpaceShipTwo spaceflight system consists of carrier aircraft WhiteKnightTwo and passenger carrying spaceship SpaceShipTwo. SpaceShipTwo, powered by a hybrid rocket motor, which combines elements of solid rockets and liquid rocket engines, is designed to carry two pilots and six passengers on a trip.

