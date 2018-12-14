Chinese envoy urges improving humanitarian situation for returning Syrian refugees

The Chinese UN envoy on Thursday stressed the need to improve the humanitarian situation for returning Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).



Speaking at a Security Council meeting on Syria, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Ma Zhaoxu said the recent de-escalation of conflict in Syria has prompted an increase in the number of Syrian refugees returning from neighboring countries such as Jordan and Lebanon, which the UN refugee agency estimates to total 250,000 in 2019.



In this context, Ma appealed to all Syrian parties to prioritize the nation's future and the people's well-being and thus promote stability, prevent conflict escalation and continue to create conditions for improving the humanitarian situation.



Furthermore, he urged the international community to increase funding and material assistance to the Syrian people as well as to enhance support for Syrian refugee recipient countries such as Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.



Closing his speech, the Chinese diplomat noted the current situation in Syria provides a window of opportunity for finding a political solution to its crisis, stressing the UN's role as the main vehicle for mediation toward such a solution that takes into account the concerns of all parties through negotiations.

