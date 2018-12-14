2018 China International Jewelry Fair held in Beijing

A visitor views exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2018. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Visitors view the exhibit showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2018. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

A staff worker arranges exhibits at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 13, 2018. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows exhibits showcased at the 2018 China International Jewelry Fair in Beijing, capital of China. Exhibitors from 23 countries and regions attended the fair, opened on Thursday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)