Highlights of 14th FINA World Swimming Championships

Fu Yuanhui of China competes during the women's 50m backstroke heats at 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Fu Yuanhui of China competes during the women's 50m backstroke heats at 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Fu Yuanhui of China competes during the women's 50m backstroke heats at 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Liu Xiang of China competes during the women's 50m backstroke heats at 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

Liu Xiang of China competes during the women's 50m backstroke heats at 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)