Poyang Lake a sanctuary for migratory birds in winter

Migratory birds arrive at Poyang Lake for the winter in Duchang County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, Dec. 13, 2018. Poyang Lake, the largest freshwater lake in China, is an important wetland area and the largest migratory bird habitat in Asia in winter, attracting Siberian cranes and white-naped cranes, among other birds. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

