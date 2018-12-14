'Unfrozen river' attracts rafters in winter

Hardy adventurers raft on a river nicknamed the "unfrozen river” with the banks covered in snow in Arxan City, North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 13, 2018. The 20-kilometer-long river section, 74 kilometers from downtown, never freezes even in the coldest winter due to geothermy. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Xin)

