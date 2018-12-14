4 bodies found after vessel capsizes on Yangtze River

Rescuers have found four bodies of crew members days after their freighter capsized in a section of the Yangtze River near Wanzhou District of Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Friday. The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Dec. 8. All five crew members were missing.



As of Friday, one still remains missing, according to the publicity department of Wanzhou District and Chongqing municipal maritime safety department.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.

