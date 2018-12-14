Vice President Wang Qishan meets with Colombian Foreign Minister

Vice President Wang Qishan on Friday met with Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo in Beijing.



China and Colombia enjoy a sound development momentum of bilateral relations, and exchanges, and cooperations in various fields have been continuously deepened under the guidance by the two heads of state, Wang said.



China supports the Colombian peace process to achieve stable development, said Wang, adding that China has been committed to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and respects systems and paths chosen by the peoples of other countries.



"Mutual respect, equal treatment, and mutual benefit are important prerequisites for cooperation among countries," Wang said, noting that China will continue to firmly pursue the diplomatic vision of peaceful development and win-win cooperation and to advance the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.



For his part, Trujillo said Colombia attaches great importance to developing ties with China. The two countries have held similar positions on many international and regional issues.



Trujillo also expressed a willingness to promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields, strengthen communication and coordination on multilateral affairs and work together to address global challenges.

