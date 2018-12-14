China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

China and Japan will hold their 10th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs from Dec. 17 to 18 in Wuzhen of east China's Zhejiang Province, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.



Officials from authorities of foreign affairs, defense, maritime law enforcement and maritime management of both countries will attend the talks, Lu Kang told a routine press briefing.



China expects to fully exchange views with Japan on maritime issues of common concern to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, Lu said.



The China-Japan high-level consultations on maritime affairs were established in 2012. The previous round of consultations was held in Sendai, Japan in April this year.

