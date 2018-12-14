Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"We hope through this course, students can develop the habit of exercising."So said Zhang Jianbin, director of the Venue Center at Tianjin University. Tianjin University opened an optional course - weight loss training camp. According to Zhang, the course will last for 21 days and contains aerobics and anaerobic exercises, as well as healthy diet and psychological guidance. After the course, students who achieved their standard BMI (Body Mass Index) can get two course credits. A total of 20 students joined the camp. A graduate surnamed Guo said exercising together is more interesting than exercising alone, and he has become more active and lost weight. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)