HK-origin goods imported into mainland to enjoy zero tariffs

Goods of Hong Kong origin imported into the Chinese mainland will fully enjoy zero tariffs starting from January 1, according to an agreement released by the Ministry of Commerce of China on Friday.

The Chinese mainland and Hong Kong side signed the agreement under the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA) framework on Friday.

The agreement also stipulates both sides' commitment to facilitating trade, simplifying customs procedures, enhancing transparency of related measures and strengthening co-operation.

In particular, it sets out measures to expedite customs clearance of goods to facilitate goods movement in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, thereby enhancing the customs clearance capacity and efficiency of the Guangdong and Hong Kong control points.

The signing of the agreement means CEPA will become a comprehensive and modern-framework free trade agreement covering trade in goods, services, investment, and economic and technical cooperation.

"Since the signing of CEPA 15 years ago, we have been actively pursuing trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, which promoted the economic development of both sides," Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan was quoted as saying on the Hong Kong government's website on Friday.

Hong Kong proposed strengthening cooperation with the mainland including as supporting enterprises to jointly organize missions to major locations along the Belt and Road and establishing a mechanism for information exchange.

Global Times