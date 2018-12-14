China-aided hospital commenced in Lao capital

The commencement ceremony for the China-aided Mahosot General Hospital project was held in Lao capital Vientiane on Friday.



At the ceremony, Wang Qihui, counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Laos said that leaders of both countries attach great importance to the China-aided Mahosot General Hospital project, which is a symbol of the pragmatic cooperation between China and Laos.



The commencement of the project is another specific manifestation of the mutual trust, mutual assistance and mutual benefit between the Chinese and the Lao peoples, the counsellor said.



Lao Deputy Health Minister Phouthone Meuangpak said at the ceremony that the hospital is a large-scale key project aided by the Chinese people and the Chinese government, which the Lao people are looking forward with enthusiastic expectation, heartfully hoping that they will have an advanced hospital soon.



The deputy health minister also called on all parties and the surrounding community to work together so as to ensure the timely completion of the construction project.



After the project is completed, Mahosot General Hospital will become the largest and most advanced hospital in Laos. China is also to help train doctors, nurses and other hospital staffs for the Lao side.



The health project with Chinese assistance includes the expansion of the existing Mahosot Hospital in Vientiane and the building of new medical facilities in the hospital, a new 600-bed large-scale general hospital, with a construction area of approximately 54,000 square meters.



As a landmark project in China-Laos cooperation in public welfare, the new hospital is expected to be put into use in 2021.

