9 medical schools found to have manipulated entrance exams: Japanese education ministry

Japan's education ministry said Friday that it had found nine medical schools to have manipulated entrance exams to favor male applicants and relatives of alumni in a nationwide probe.



The nine universities, including Tokyo Medical University, Juntendo University and Kitasato University, have all admitted to the misconduct and apologized.



The ministry also pointed out that another medical school, St. Marianna University School of Medicine, is also suspected of similar misconduct, but the school has denied the claims.



The ministry launched the probe on the admission process of medical schools after a wrongdoing of Tokyo Medical University was revealed in August.



"It is deeply disappointing," said Japanese education minister Masahiko Shibayama after the results of the probe were announced, adding that he wants the universities to take immediate measures to address the issue.



The ministry said it will also start to make rules to ensure the fairness of entrance exams for the 2020 school year and beyond.



Tokyo Medical University admitted in August that it had routinely tampered with entrance exam scores to limit the enrollment of female students and male students who had failed the exam a number of times before.



The university's admission of discriminatory practices has drawn a harsh backlash from the medical community in Japan, including representatives from the the Japan Joint Association of Medical Professional Women and the Japan Medical Women's Association.

