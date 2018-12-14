Further Brexit talks in coming days: May

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that Britain and the EU would hold more talks in the coming days, denying reports that bloc leaders refused her plea for reassurances on her Brexit plan.



She welcomed a statement issued by the other 27 EU leaders restating their position on arrangements for the Irish border, which has caused MPs in Britain to threaten to reject the deal.



"As formal conclusions, these commitments have legal status and therefore should be welcomed," she said after a Brussels summit, but added, "MPs will require further assurances."



After talks with EU Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and others in Brussels on Friday, she said further discussions would take place next week.



"There is work still to do and we will be holding talks in coming days about how to obtain the further assurances that the UK parliament needs in order to be able to approve the deal," she said.



May, meanwhile, confirmed her government would be "talking further" about its preparations for the possibility Britain leaves the EU on March 29 with no agreement in place.