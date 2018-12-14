Best laver harvest season falls in Nan'ao County, S China's Guangdong

A woman dries laver in Yun'ao Township of Nan'ao County, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 14, 2018. Laver cultivation is an important local industry in Nan'ao County. The best laver harvest season falls here at the end of the year. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 13, 2018 shows a laver cultivation base in Nan'ao County of south China's Guangdong Province. Laver cultivation is an important local industry in Nan'ao County. The best laver harvest season falls here at the end of the year. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiayang)

