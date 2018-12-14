Underground bishop to step down amid improving China-Vatican ties

The century-old Xujiahui cathedral, one of Shanghai’s iconic buildings, reopens to the public in December 2017 after a two-year renovation. Photo: IC

Guo Xijin, the underground bishop of the diocese of Mindong in Fujian Province, southeastern China, has accepted the role of auxiliary bishop to make way for bishop Zhan Silu from the State-sanctioned church, according to a priest in Mindong with knowledge of the matter.This happened after Guo and Zhan met with a Vatican delegation to Beijing this week, headed by Archbishop Claudio Maria Celli, Father Luo Wen from the diocese of Mindong told the Global Times.The underground and State-sanctioned churches in the diocese of Mindong in Fujian Province will merge following the handover, Luo said.This is the first resolution to the status of underground bishops following the signing of a provisional agreement between China and the Holy See on the appointment of bishops in September. The agreement aims to resolve the split between the State-sanctioned Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the underground church which swears allegiance to the Pope.Zhan, vice chairman of the Bishops' Conference of the Catholic Church in China, is one of seven State-appointed bishops ordained without papal approval, but was recognized by the Pope in September as part of the provisional agreement, according to the Vatican’s press office.The Vatican first demanded Guo step down in December 2017, Asia News previously reported.Luo said he is yet to be notified how and when the official handover will happen.Wang Meixiu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said “This signals the underground church will gradually become history, and underground and State-sanctioned bishops will be in communion with each other and with the Holy See.”“Of course it will take time for the underground church to accept this change of bishop. However such a change follows church rules and is in line with the interest of the Catholic Church and the Chinese government,” she told the Global Times.