31st Harbin Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Exposition to be held in China's Heilongjiang

Snow carvers make sculpture for the forthcoming 31st Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

