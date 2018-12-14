31st Harbin Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Art Exposition to be held in China's Heilongjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/14 23:59:10

Snow carvers make sculpture for the forthcoming 31st Harbin Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Exposition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


 

