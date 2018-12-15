Daily life of drought-hit village in Kerman, Iran

Local girls walk on a road at a drought-hit village in Kerman province, Iran, on Dec. 13, 2018. Located in one of the world's most water-stressed regions, Iran's average precipitation rate has been lower than the global average for at least 10 years. Some 37 million Iranians are said to be living in water-stressed areas. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A local man looks at his sheep at a drought-hit village in Kerman province, Iran, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

Local women stand at a drought-hit village in Kerman province, Iran, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

A man is seen at a drought-hit village in Kerman province, Iran, on Dec. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)