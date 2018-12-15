May: Brexit reassurances from EU are still possible

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that it was still possible to get further clarification from the European Union (EU) on the Brexit deal to help her win parliamentary approval.May made this remark after a two-day EU summit in Brussels.May called her talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "robust."She told reporters that her discussions with colleagues have shown that future clarification and discussion is, in fact, "possible", adding that Britain and the EU would hold more talks in the coming days."Negotiations like this are always tough, there are always difficult times and as you get close to the very end, then that can get even more difficult because you're absolutely sorting out the last details of something," May said.