Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers amid heightened tension: medics

A Palestinian was killed and dozens of others injured on Friday in a daylong fierce clashes between angry Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli soldiers across the West Bank and in the eastern Gaza Strip close to the border with Israel, medics said.



The killed Palestinian, identified as 18-year-old Mahmoud Nakhla, came from al Jalazon refugee camp close to Ramallah, the health ministry in the West Bank said in a press statement.



More than 49 Palestinian demonstrators were wounded by Israeli gunfire in the clashes with the Israeli soldiers in the areas of Nablus and Ramallah, the ministry added.



Meanwhile, Ashraf al-Qedra, health ministry spokesman in Gaza, told reporters that about 50 Palestinian protesters were wounded by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the eastern Gaza Strip.



The Islamic Hamas movement and other Palestinian factions in Gaza called on the Palestinians to demonstrate against the Israeli army every Friday.



According to the Gaza health ministry, the Israeli army have killed 240 Palestinians and wounded 25,000 others since March 30, the first of day of the ongoing Palestinian March of Return rally.



Khalil Al-Haya, a senior Hamas official, told demonstrators in eastern Gaza that the Palestinians reject all American and Israeli plans against the Palestinian people.



"We praise and back the Palestinian resistance in the West Bank and operations against the occupation," he said.



Tension between Israelis and Palestinians has flared up this week after four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers were killed in three separate incidents in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



Palestinian security sources in the West Bank said the Israeli army detained about 100 Palestinians during raids across the West Bank towns, mainly in Ramallah, the unofficial capital of the Palestinian Authority.

