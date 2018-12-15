Apple to push software update in China as Qualcomm case threatens sales ban

Apple Inc, facing a court ban in China on some of its iPhone models over alleged infringement of Qualcomm Inc patents, said on Friday it will push software updates to users in a bid to resolve potential issues.



Apple will carry out the software updates at the start of next week "to address any possible concern about our compliance with the order", the firm said.



Earlier this week, Qualcomm said a Chinese court had ordered a ban on sales of some older iPhone models for violating two of its patents, though intellectual property lawyers said the ban would likely take time to enforce.



"Based on the iPhone models we offer today in China, we believe we are in compliance," Apple said.



"Early next week we will deliver a software update for iPhone users in China addressing the minor functionality of the two patents at issue in the case."



In a statement, Qualcomm's general counsel Don Rosenberg said "Apple continues to disregard and violate the Fuzhou court's orders" despite the planned software changes.



"They are legally obligated to immediately cease sales, offers for sale and importation of the devices identified in the orders and to prove compliance in court," he said in the statement.



The case, brought by Qualcomm, is part of a global patent dispute between the two U.S. companies that includes dozens of lawsuits. It creates uncertainty over Apple's business in one of its biggest markets at a time when concerns over waning demand for new iPhones are battering its shares.



Qualcomm said the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court in China found Apple infringed two patents held by the chipmaker and ordered an immediate ban on sales of older iPhone models, from the 6S through the X.



Apple has filed a request for reconsideration with the court, a copy of which Qualcomm shared with Reuters.

