U.S. Treasury sanctions 3 individuals for alleged roles in South Sudan conflict

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday imposed sanctions on three individuals, accusing them of being leaders of entities who have expanded or extended the conflict in South Sudan, or taken actions "that have undermined peace, stability, and security in South Sudan."



The sanctioned people included Gregory Vasili, a South Sudanese individual; Obac William Olawo, a wealthy South Sudanese businessman; Israel Ziv, a retired Israeli Defense Forces major general.



Ziv was accused of having supplied both the South Sudanese government and the opposition with weapons and ammunition.



Additionally, six entities were designated for allegedly being owned or controlled by two of the aforementioned individuals.



The Treasury said in a statement that "the behavior of each designated person stands in direct opposition to significant U.S. efforts to help those affected by the conflict in South Sudan and establish a lasting peaceful resolution to the current conflict."



As a result of Friday's action, any property or interests in property of those designated that is within or transiting U.S. jurisdiction or the possession or control of a U.S. person would be blocked and reported to the Treasury.



Moreover, all transactions by U.S. persons or within or transiting the United States that involve any property or interests in property of a designated person would generally be prohibited. The property includes all property of entities 50 percent or more owned by one or more designated persons.



While announcing the administration's new Africa strategy earlier on Thursday, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said that Washington would "reevaluate its support for U.N. peacekeeping missions" and may cut aid to countries whose governance it does not like, such as South Sudan.

