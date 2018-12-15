China launches program in Lebanon for burns treatment under UN initiative

China's MEBO International launched on Friday a program in Lebanon under a UN initiative for supporting local hospitals to treat women and children suffering burns.The program, named United Nations Every Woman Every Child China Partnership Network Life Regeneration Action Program, aims to helping 2000 women and children patients suffering from poverty.MEBO International will support 200 cases in eight public hospitals and initiate the training program for 2000 medical staff, said Kelvin Liu, vice president of MEBO International.A donation and support amount to 150,000 US dollars will also be devoted in Lebanon till the end of 2020, Liu said.MEBO International, founded in 1987 and a pioneer in human body regenerative restoration science, announced in May 2016 its partnership with the UN initiative for providing supportive medical assistance in Asia and Africa.Liu said the Life Regeneration Action in Lebanon will pave the way for medical personnel from both China and Lebanon to build up a dedicated team and provide further help and support for local patients suffering from burns, wounds and ulcers.MEBO commits to sponsor 1.5 million US dollars directly to this program and will call up over 5 million dollars among the business partners, transnational enterprises, NGOs and other entities, he added.The money will used in humanitarian support of direct finance, public medical care equipment, first-aid knowledge training course and international rescue team building.The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) has been since Sept. 2014 a supportive partner of the program."I believe this program will be another example of cooperation between Lebanon and China under the Belt and Road Initiative where we share experiences and techniques and work for our common development," said Ji Yongjun, deputy director of the Department of American and Oceanian Affairs of the CPAFFC.During the launching ceremony, a video played citing statistics showing that 265,000 people, the majority of whom are from low and middle-income countries, die each year from burns, which rank as the 11th major cause of death for children aged 1-9.In Africa, child mortality from burn under the age of five is three times of that around the world.The UN initiative "Every Woman Every Child" was formally launched by former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, in September 2010, with an aim to reduce child mortality and improve maternal heath through global collaboration.It also targets on holding training courses for local doctors and promoting local economic development by international trade in medical field in China, Africa, South America, Southeast Asia and East Asia.