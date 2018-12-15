"Red vests" movement announced in Tunisia

A national coordination of protest announced Friday the start of a social movement called "red vests" across Tunisia, inspired by the "yellow vests" protest movement in France this year.



During a press conference at the headquarters of National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT), the founders of the movement announced that protests will start on Dec. 17, 2018 from Kassrine in west Tunisia against the rising prices and the deterioration in the purchasing power.



"These planned social protests will take place in full respect of civilized and peaceful demonstrations and standards of the rights of expression," said Riadh Jrad, a member of the national coordination.



"All Tunisian people are concerned and we are defending our right to a fair development and prices adapted to our purchasing power," said Jrad.



The announcement of Tunisian "red vests" protest movement coincides with the seizure of more than 48,000 red vests and 2,000 yellow vests Friday hidden in a warehouse in Sfax in east Tunisia.

