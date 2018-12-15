African Development Bank loans Morocco 96.6 mln USD to boost employment

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved a loan of 96.6 million US dollars for the implementation of a program aimed at improving employment in Morocco, a financial daily reported Friday.



The program is meant to support Morocco in the implementation of its strategies for employment promotion and vocational training, L'Economiste cited AfDB Country Manager in Morocco Leila Farah Mokaddem as saying.



Dubbed PARAAE, the program will finance 2,000 project holders every year for the launch of their startups.



It also includes the creation of a training center for teachers of vocational skills, the first of its kind in Morocco.



ln addition to facilitating the access to the labor market for young people and women and improving the quality of employment in Morocco, this center will help enhance human capital by improving the skills and capabilities of the workforce.

