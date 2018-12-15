American Ambassador in Budapest criticizes Hungarian government over CEU, Ukraine-policy

American Ambassador to Budapest David B. Cornstein made critical remarks over the recent expulsion of the American-based Central European University (CEU) by the Hungarian government, and the country's policy on Ukraine, according to official sources here on Friday.



Cornstein made his remarks on Thursday at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament.



"We made no secret of the fact that we thought CEU's departure was bad for Hungary. Resolving this dispute was one of my top priorities and was part of my daily discussions with Hungarian government counterparts at all levels. I am truly saddened to see CEU leave," Cornstein said, quoted by the official site of the American Embassy,



He added that the US disagreed with this decision, which would "not make our job of increasing US-Hungarian engagement easier; they will make it much harder."



On Dec. 3, CEU has declared to leave Budapest and will have its US-accredited programs transferred to Vienna (Austria) from September 2019.



"CEU has been forced out. This is unprecedented. A US institution has been driven out of a country that is a NATO ally," CEU President and Rector Michael Ignatieff told.



But the issue of Hungary's policy toward Ukraine was more worrisome for the American diplomat.



Because of Ukraine's education policy that hinders ethnic Hungarians' right to use their mother-tongue in Ukraine according to Budapest, the Hungarian government is blocking the Ukrainian engagement with NATO.



Cornstein pointed: "We recognize and respect Hungary's very important concerns about Ukraine's education policy, and raise these matters with the Government of Ukraine. We want both sides to come to a resolution soon. The United States is working to keep the dialogue open between Hungary and Ukraine, so that these two countries can work through their differences. We feel strongly, however, that as NATO allies the best way to promote reforms in Ukraine is by talking to Ukraine, not by blocking Ukrainian engagement with NATO."



"If Ukraine fails, Hungary will be on the front line of Russian aggression," he concluded.



Chair of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Zsolt Nemeth replied: "We do not have a bilateral debate with Ukraine, but we want the rule of law to remain there."



"Positive changes have taken place in the Hungarian-American relationship. The reciprocal voice of respect has returned, and now it is not necessary to talk about what is missing or what is present in the Hungarian Constitution, but we can speak about substantive issues," he said.



There are no strategic conflicts in the relationship, although not all issues are solved, but they can be discussed in a better atmosphere. Economic and security relations are still strong. We are in intensive negotiations on military cooperation as well," Nemeth underlined.

