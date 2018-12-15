Erdogan, Trump agree on more efficient coordination on Syrian issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump on Friday agreed to make more efficient coordination on Syrian issues during a phone conversation.



According to the statement by the Turkish Presidency, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, security and anti-terrorism issues, and especially the recent developments in Syria.



Erdogan expressed Turkey's legitimate concern over the presence and actions of People's Protection Units (YPG) and other Kurdish militias in northern Syria, the statement said.



Ankara regards the YPG as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and EU.



Turkish forces will enter the Syrian town of Manbij if the United States does not remove YPG fighters, Erdogan said earlier on Friday in Istanbul.



Earlier this week, Erdogan warned that Turkey would soon launch a military operation in the east of Euphrates in Syria to clear terror groups in the area, in a veiled reference to the YPG.

