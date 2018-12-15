Singapore brimming with festive atmosphere as Christmas season nears

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/12/15 10:09:18

Light decorations are set up for the upcoming Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

People look at light decorations for the upcoming Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

People have fun with man-made snow produced outside a shopping mall in the run-up to the Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

A couple pose for a selfie in front of light decorations for the upcoming Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

A boy plays with man-made snow produced outside a shopping mall in the run-up to the Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Children have fun with man-made snow produced outside a shopping mall in the run-up to the Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Children have fun with man-made snow produced outside a shopping mall in the run-up to the Christmas season in Singapore, Dec. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)


 

Posted in: WORLD
