Pentagon confirms death of one soldier in Afghanistan operation

US Defense Department on Friday announced the death of a soldier who had been supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, a US military mission in Afghanistan.



The Pentagon said in a statement that Pfc. Joshua Mikeasky, 19, died Thursday at Bagram Airfield in Parwan Province, Afghanistan, from a "non-combat related incident."



The incident is under investigation, the statement added.



The tragedy followed a string of similar incidents. On Nov. 27, three US soldiers were killed in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device struck their vehicle in Andar, Ghazni Province.



Three other US service members and one military contractor were also wounded in this attack.

