Chile's fruit exports to China hit record highs

Chile's fruit exports reached record levels in the first 11 months of the year, largely driven by Chinese consumer demand for cherries, plums and grapes, according to official sources.



The latest monthly report by the state export promotion agency ProChile and the Department for International Economic Relations (Direcon) shows a wide range of exports hit record highs between January and November of 2018.



More than 20 products surpassed the 2017 export levels, among them were apples, cranberries, kiwi, corn seeds, hake, dried fruits, poultry and pork.



Fruit is Chile's principal export product, accounting for 88 percent of all shipments abroad, and expanding 14 percent year-on-year.



Among fruit exports, cherry shipments grew by a whopping 166 percent; cranberries, 39 percent and plums, 26 percent.



Chile has become one of the world's leading exporters of plums, which ranks only behind cherries and grapes as China's top three most demanded fruits.

